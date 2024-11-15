Ruling NPP heading for absolute majority in Sri Lanka parliamentary poll

Colombo: The ruling National People's Power (NPP) party led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has taken an unassailable lead in the parliamentary election held on Thursday.

As of 6 am local time Friday, the NPP had garnered a near 62 per cent or over 4.4 million of the votes nationally. They have secured 35 of the 196 seats on offer under proportional representation from districts.

The main opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), and the National Democratic Front (NDF), backed by former president Ranil Wickremesinghe, have been decimated to 18 and under 5 per cent respectively. The SJB has won 8 seats while the NDP has bagged a solitary seat.

The Rajapaksa family's Sri Lanka People’s Front (SLPP) despite being placed fourth in terms of votes has garnered 2 seats.

Analysts say the NPP experienced a greater swing in comparison with the September presidential election. They are likely to cross the 150 seats mark or the absolute majority in the 225-member assembly.