Ruling PTI in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calls for talks with Afghans

Peshawar, Sep 18 (PTI) Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s ruling PTI on Thursday reiterated its stance on holding talks with the Afghan people in a parliamentary party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was held at the direction of its founder and jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, an official statement released by the CM office said.

It was emphasised in the meeting that negotiations with the Afghan people and government are inevitable, and a formal demand in this regard has already been forwarded to the federal authorities, it said.

The chief minister reiterated that the province will continue its policy of compassion, support, and cooperation with Afghan refugees.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first to dispatch relief assistance for Afghan earthquake victims. Regarding the Bajaur operation, the Chief Minister clarified that no full-scale operation took place; only limited and targeted actions were carried out. He said most of the displaced families have returned to their homes, while the return of the remaining will be ensured soon, the statement said.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Bajaur district last week, and in an intense exchange of fire, 22 terrorists belonging to the TTP were killed. Thousands of people were displaced during the operation. PTI leaders observed that operations had eroded public trust, while the federal government failed to compensate for the losses incurred. Participants stressed that dialogue remained the only viable path toward lasting peace.