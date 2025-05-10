Russia assured full support to India in its fight against all manifestations of terrorism: MoS Defence

Moscow, May 10 (PTI) Russia has assured full support to India in its fight against all manifestations of terrorism and promised to promptly fulfil military orders in the pipeline, visiting Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said on Saturday.

Seth, who represented India at the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War, called on Russian Deputy Defence Minister Col Gen Alexander Fomin to discuss deepening military and technical cooperation.

"Russia assured that it will support us in our battle against all manifestations of terrorism and said the cooperation between the two nations will continue to advance based on existing agreements," Seth told PTI before leaving for New Delhi.

Russia promised to promptly fulfil military orders in the pipeline, he said.

Both sides agreed to enhance ties through existing frameworks and regular consultations. During the meeting, he thanked Russia for its support against cross-border terrorism.

During the visit, Seth laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He also addressed the members of the Indian community in Moscow on Friday.

“The colder the weather in Russia, the warmer the friendship with India,” he said, observing that the month of May is supposed to be pleasantly warm, but this year it was unusually cold.

Seth said he was highly impressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's humble nature.

“I had an opportunity to meet President Putin thrice. He very warmly greeted me and impressed me with his humble nature,” he said.

Seth was chosen to represent India at the Victory Day parade as Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Defence Minister Rajnath Singh could not travel abroad in view of escalating tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.