Russia backs China on Taiwan-related issues

Moscow, Dec 2 (PTI) Russia on Tuesday reiterated its "unwavering" support for China on issues related to Taiwan and Tibet, calling Beijing the "sole legitimate" authority.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu made the remarks during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is here for Sino-Russian strategic security consultations.

"I would like to affirm our consistent and unwavering support for Beijing on the issues of Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong. The government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing all of China,” Shoigu said.

According to the TASS news agency, he said that coordination on strategic security issues between Moscow and Beijing has played a major stabilising role and contributed to establishing a more just, multipolar world order that does not allow any privileged position for select countries or their dominance in global affairs.

"Not everybody in the West is happy with the fact that the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China have progressed to an unprecedented level in their history," Shoigu was quoted as saying.