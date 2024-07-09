Russia broadly agrees to discharge all Indians operating as support staff to Russian military

Moscow: Russia has broadly heeded to India's call to end the recruitment of Indians as support staff to the Russian military and ensure the return of those still operating in the force, top sources said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the issue was brought up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last night.

An announcement on Russia's decision to discharge all Indians working as support staff to the Russian Army is expected to be made after summit talks between Modi and Putin on Tuesday.

Russia has broadly agreed to our request on the issue, the sources said.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said two more Indian nationals serving with the Russian Army were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, taking the number of such deaths to four.

Following the deaths of two Indians, New Delhi demanded a "verified stop" to further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army.

The MEA had also said the issue of Indian nationals serving with the Russian Army remains a matter of "utmost concern" and demanded action from Moscow over it.

In March this year, 30-year-old Hyderabad resident Mohammed Asfan succumbed to injuries sustained while serving with Russian troops on the frontlines with Ukraine.

In February, Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangua, a 23-year-old resident of Surat in Gujarat, died in a Ukrainian air strike while serving as a "security helper" in the Donetsk region.