Russia calls for restraint on Iran, says negotiation potential not exhausted yet

Moscow, Jan 29 (PTI) Russia on Thursday said there still is scope for negotiations between the US and Iran, but warned that any military action against Tehran will lead to destabilised security systems in that region.

“We continue to call on all parties to exercise restraint and renounce any use of force in resolving the issue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on US President Donald Trump’s warning to Tehran.

Trump on Wednesday warned of military action against Iran, declared that a “massive armada” of American forces was moving toward the country, and warned that “time is running out” for Tehran to agree to a deal limiting its nuclear programme.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

On Thursday, Peskov underscored that negotiation potential on Iran has not been exhausted.

“Obviously, the potential for negotiations is far from exhausted. Since this is the case, we must focus on negotiation mechanisms first and foremost. Any military action could create chaos in the region and lead to dangerous consequences, such as the destabilisation of security systems throughout the region,” Peskov warned.

Trump, in his Truth Social post, further warned that the next attack on Iran “will be far worse” than the one it carried out last summer, when the US military targetted three of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Meanwhile, President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived here for Kremlin talks with President Vladimir Putin where the Iran issue is expected to be discussed in detail.