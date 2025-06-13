Russia calls Israel's attack on Iran unprovoked

Moscow, Jun 13 (PTI) Russia on Friday strongly condemned what it called the "unprovoked" Israeli airstrikes on Iran and expressed extreme concern over the "dangerous escalation" of tensions in the region.

Israel on Friday launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complex. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead.

“We express extreme concern about the dangerous escalation of tensions in the Middle East. We strongly condemn the military action of the State of Israel in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law on the night of June 13,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said that "unprovoked military strikes" against a sovereign UN member state, its citizens, sleeping peaceful cities, and nuclear energy infrastructure facilities are "categorically unacceptable and underscored that the international community cannot afford to be indifferent to such atrocities that destroy peace and damage regional and international security." “We firmly believe that no matter what explanations those who planned, developed and carried out the attack on Iran might use, a settlement around the Iranian nuclear programme cannot be resolved by military force and can only be achieved through peaceful, political and diplomatic means. We hope that this approach will ultimately prevail," the statement said.

Russia called on the parties to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation of tensions and the region from sliding into a full-scale war.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said it was closely monitoring the developing situation as waves of Israeli Air Force jets pounded targets in Iran.

“President Vladimir Putin was constantly briefed online by the Defence Ministry, Foreign Intelligence Service and Foreign Ministry as the situation developed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the official media pool reporters.

The Russian civil aviation agency “Rosaviatsiya” has suspended flights to Israel, Iran and Emirates till June 23, reported Radio Mayak. PTI VS NSA NSA