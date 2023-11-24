Russia gives high marks to results of G20 summit hosted by India: Kremlin spokesman

Moscow, Nov 24 (PTI) Russia has positively assessed the results of the G20 summit under India's chairmanship under which "extremely productive work" and "good results" were achieved, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired a virtual meeting of G20 leaders on Wednesday recalled that while assuming the G20 Presidency from Indonesian President Joko Widodo last year, he had said India would make the G20 inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive.

"In one year, we have together achieved this" and "together we have taken G-20 to new heights," Modi said.

Peskov said that India’s concluding chairmanship [of the G20] has "yet again demonstrated the chairman's extremely productive work and good results from the point of view that these kinds of events are being held in a very timely fashion." Peskov replied in the negative to a question whether US President Joe Biden’s absence impacted the virtual summit’s atmosphere and final outcomes, the official Tass news agency reported.

“Indeed, the positions on the Ukrainian issue differ, various countries used different phrasing and, in response to those, among other things, [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] once again provided his detailed assessment of the situation,” the Kremlin Spokesman said.

“The president was heard, the president heard out the others. This is important. This is a rather significant outcome in itself,” Peskov added.

In his address at the virtual summit, Putin thanked India for its good work during its chairmanship. India hosted the G20 summit in New Delhi from September 9-10.

According to Putin, a lot was done in order to focus the activity of G20 countries on seeking solutions for the most pressing issues of the international socio-economic agenda which was the initial reason for the very existence of the group. The Russian president asserted that precisely this team-first approach is now as important as ever, the Tass reported.

The virtual summit of Leaders of G20 countries was attended by Brazilian President Luiz In cio Lula da Silva, UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, among others.

Commenting on India's G20 presidency, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: "There was a very clear recognition that India's G20 Presidency was Global South-centric and it had brought development back to the fair, square and centre of the G20." PTI AKJ AKJ