Russia, India holding technical discussions to explore possibility of joint production of Su-57: Official

Moscow, Jan 28 (PTI) India and Russia are holding technical discussions to explore the possibility of the joint production of the 5th-generation Sukhoi Su-57E fighter jet in India, a top Russian aerospace official claimed on Wednesday.

There was no response from the Indian side on his claim.

"Today, we are in the advanced stage of technical negotiations on this contract. Such contracts, given our experience, determine the trajectory of our cooperation for several decades to come,” CEO of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Vadim Badekha told Russian reporters on the sidelines of the Wings India air show at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.

Russia has put on static display its latest regional transport aircraft - the Ilyushin Il-114-300 and the Sukhoi SJ-100.

Badekha claimed that the parties are also discussing "the licensed production of the Su-57 fighters in India at the facilities currently used to produce the Su-30 aircraft, and the maximum use of Indian industry and Indian systems in this aircraft." "Therefore, the contract requires extensive, in-depth study. It is currently in the advanced stage of technical consultations,” Badekha was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Earlier, the CEO of the state-arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, announced that the company was offering New Delhi the supply of the latest fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jets, as well as the organisation of their production in India and assistance in developing its own indigenous AMCA stealth fighter, the state-run RIA Novosti reported. Meanwhile, the private Interfax agency reported about the signing of an agreement between UAC and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the production of Superjet-100 regional jets in India. "The document formalises the agreement that HAL will assist UAC in the Superjet type certification/validation process in India. HAL will also be granted a license to manufacture and sell the SJ-100, including components, parts, and spare parts necessary for the repair and maintenance of this aircraft," Interfax reported.

UAC, in turn, will assist HAL in organising and re-tooling its production facilities for SJ-100 production through consulting, design services, and specialist engagement. The roadmap, timeframe, project financial indicators, and detailed workforce allocation are expected to be reflected in the master agreement.

In October, UAC and HAL signed a memorandum of understanding for the production of Superjets in India. UAC expects not only to localise the production of "components, units, and systems for our aircraft," but also to supply them to Russia, according to Badekha. "This is a huge opportunity for us to expand our cooperation and reduce the cost of our aircraft. And, accordingly, to create a truly new level of cooperation in the aviation industry," Badekha underscored.

The so-called Import-Independent Superjet-100 version being offered to India will feature all Russian components, including specially designed PD-8 engines, and is not prone to Western sanctions.

Until 2022, Russia mass-produced Superjets, developed through international cooperation. However, the project was halted due to Western sanctions. PTI VS ZH ZH