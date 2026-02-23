Moscow, Feb 23 (PTI) Russia is fighting for its future, for independence, and for truth and justice, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year on Tuesday.

Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. This year, it has suffered some of the sensitive blows, including a devastating strike at its intercontinental missile factory in Votkinsk last week. “Russia is fighting for its future, for independence, for truth and justice and at the forefront of this struggle are strong, courageous, and selfless people: soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces, members of the National Guard, personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, special services, and units,” President Putin said addressing officers of armed forces before decorating them with orders of Gold Star of Hero of Russian Federation.

In modern Russia, February 23 is traditionally marked as Defender of the Fatherland Day as the continuation of Soviet Army and Navy Day. Earlier, in his address to the nation on Defender of the Fatherland Day, Putin noted that February 23 has been celebrated in the country for many decades as one of the most significant national holidays. “The current generation of Russian soldiers carries on the traditions of valour and honour bequeathed by their ancestors. And today, during a special military operation, representatives of all the peoples of our vast country heroically defend Russia's interests, shoulder to shoulder,” Putin said.

He assured the members of the armed forces that the Kremlin will continue large-scale efforts to strengthen the army and navy, taking into account the evolving international situation, drawing on combat experience gained during the special military operation, and relying on the powerful forces of Russian industry, science, and industrial and high-tech companies.

“The development of the nuclear triad, which serves as a guarantee of Russia's security and effectively ensures strategic deterrence and a balance of power in the world, remains an unconditional priority, “ he declared and vowed to accelerate the development of advanced systems for the Armed Forces.

Earlier in the morning on Monday Putin along with top military officials, including Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honour martyrs who laid their lives to defend the nation in its over 1000 (thousand) year long history. State TV Rossiya-24 channel noted that, unlike Soviet Red Army and Navy Day- Defender of the Fatherland Day celebrates all the defenders in history, including the Napoleonic war and Nazi Germany’s aggression.

Former Russian President and current Deputy Chair of the top policymaking body -the National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said the Zelinsky regime's survival in Kyiv depends on the continuation of fighting in Ukraine, TASS reported.