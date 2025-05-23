Russia, Japan, UAE diplomatic leaders express solidarity with India's strong anti-terror stand

Moscow/Tokyo/Abu Dhabi, May 23 (PTI) Diplomatic leadership from Russia, Japan and United Arab Emirates on Friday came forward to join hands with New Delhi against all forms of terrorism as the Indian multi-party Parliamentary delegation held wide-ranging discussion on counter-terrorism combat and briefed them on Operation Sindoor.

“#TeamIndia sends a strong and united message on combating terrorism,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-nation tour of Europe, said in a post on X as the three delegations exchanged views on furthering cooperation in counter-terrorism and combating radicalism, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that saw 26 people dead.

India embarked on a global outreach with its seven multi-party delegations travelling to 33 global capitals to meet the international community -- political leadership, media, senior officials and members of the diplomatic corps -- on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror and sharing information about Operation Sindoor.

Moscow reiterated its decisive commitment to an uncompromising joint fight with New Delhi against all forms of terrorism as the Indian multi-party Parliamentary delegation held wide-ranging discussion on counter-terrorism combat and briefed the Russian side on Operation Sindoor.

A statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry issued after Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with the visiting parliamentary delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, expressed readiness to increase close cooperation on the issue at regional and global venues.

“A decisive commitment to an uncompromising joint fight against all forms of terrorism was confirmed. Readiness was expressed to increase close cooperation on these issues at regional and global venues, primarily in the UN, BRICS and SCO,” the Foreign Ministry statement said.

In Japan, the delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha held a “focused and lively” press engagement held at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo where the MPs “briefed the Japanese media on India’s ‘New Normal’ against cross-border attacks, zero tolerance for terrorism, and all parties resolve to stand united in all matters of national interest,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

Earlier they met Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of House of Representatives, who “conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam and extended deep sympathy to the injured,” a statement from the Indian Embassy at Tokyo said.

“Nukaga firmly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised that it cannot be justified under any circumstances and underlined the importance of working closely with India to combat terrorism to achieve the shared objective of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” it added.

Delegation leader Jha emphasised that combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a national priority for India, the Embassy statement said, adding, “He sought Japan’s support in our common fight against terror and to bring perpetrators of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan to justice.” The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was among the first countries to issue a statement categorically condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The all-party delegation in Abu Dhabi met Nikolay Mladenov, Director General of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. “They exchanged views on furthering India-UAE cooperation in counter-terrorism and combating radicalism,” the Indian Embassy in UAE said in a post on X.

Afterwards, the delegation also paid obeisance at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, BAPS Hindu Temple and Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara. “The All-party delegation led by @DrSEShinde sends a strong message of harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence - the values shared & cherished by India and UAE,” the Embassy said in another post on X.

The all-party delegation in Moscow, apart from meeting Rudenko also had “a fruitful interaction” with former prime minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Fradkov, who heads the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies (RISS), the Indian Embassy in Russia said in a post on X.

“They discussed the current global situation, particularly, the threats posed by terrorism,” it added.

The delegation had a detailed exchange of views at a round-table meeting with all-party members of the Russian Federation Assembly (Parliament) led by the Duma (lower house) International Affairs Committee chair Leonid Slutsky of Liberal-Democratic Party and also met with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs Andrey Denisov and other senators in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, said another post from the Indian Embassy in Russia.

“The Russian side condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stated that Russia stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations! Russia and India have a shared position in the fight against terrorism. Russia India | Together in the fight against terrorism!” it added.

The delegation in Tokyo met Yasuhiro Hanashi, Acting Chairperson of the Research Committee on Counter-terrorism of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Former Minister of Justice, held fruitful interaction with Minoru Kihara, former defence minister of Japan, and also met Shinako Tsuchiya, Director General of the International Bureau, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

They also met Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan–India Parliamentary Friendship League, the Embassy statement said in Tokyo.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

As part of the Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions and attacked air bases. The two countries reached an understanding to ceasefire on May 10. PTI VS NSA VS AO NPK NPK