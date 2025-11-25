Russia launches classified military satellites

Moscow, Nov 25 (PTI) Russia on Tuesday successfully launched a set of undisclosed military satellites aboard an Angara-1.2 light launch vehicle from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the defence ministry said.

The launch took place at 4:42 pm Moscow time (7:12 pm IST) from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the world's northernmost spaceport located in the Arkhangelsk region, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing a defence ministry statement.

The ministry did not reveal the number or nature of the satellites placed in orbit, saying only that the mission was carried out “in the interests of the defence ministry” by a combat crew of the Aerospace Forces.

The Angara family of rockets is Russia's latest generation of modular launch vehicles designed to replace older Soviet-era systems. PTI VS SCY SCY