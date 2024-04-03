Russia likely to remove Taliban from terrorist list

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move that could reshape international dynamics, Russia stands on the brink of extending formal legitimacy to Afghanistan's Taliban rulers by removing the "Taliban" from the list of terrorist groups.

Should this step be taken, Russia would emerge as the first nation to officially recognize the controversial regime, sparking widespread debate and concern across the globe.

In January China made headlines by extending official recognition to Bilal Karimi, a former Taliban spokesman, as an envoy to Beijing. This move marked Xi's government as the world's first to engage with the Taliban in such a formal capacity since the group's assumption of power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Looking ahead, if the Taliban were to be removed from the list of terrorist organizations, another global shift could occur. Russia is poised to potentially become the inaugural nation to grant official legitimacy to Afghanistan's fundamentalist rulers.

Such a step would signify a landmark decision with profound implications, signalling a departure from the status quo and sparking debates about international diplomacy and engagement with contentious regimes.

"As for terminating the Taliban movement’s status of a terrorist organization, this issue is being considered by the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Justice and other specialized agencies. The final decision will be made by the country's top political leadership," the Foreign Ministry said as quoted by TASS.

The Taliban government has welcomed this decision from Moscow, calling it important for trust-building between the two countries.

"This will greatly enhance trust between both countries and also facilitate further cooperation in economic fields and beyond. It sends a positive message to other countries to remove similar obstacles.,” Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the interim Taliban government, told TOLOnews.

According to TASS, Russia has invited the ruling Taliban representative to the "Russia - Islamic World: Kazan Forum" which will be held from the 14th to the 19th of May of this year.

Despite the Taliban's control over Afghanistan, the international community has refrained from acknowledging them as the legitimate government.

One of the primary reasons for this reluctance stems from the Taliban's draconian policies, particularly regarding the education of girls and women and human rights violations.

For over two years, the Taliban has enforced a strict ban on female education, depriving millions of girls, and women of their fundamental right to schooling and higher learning.

The United Nations, a major voice in global diplomacy, has underlined the near-impossibility of recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate authority while such severe restrictions on women and girls remain in force.

Russia's potential move to recognize the Taliban comes against a backdrop of geopolitical manoeuvring and shifting alliances.

The implications of such a decision extend far beyond the borders of Afghanistan, raising concerns about the message it sends regarding fundamental human rights and the treatment of women.

As the world watches with bated breath, the question of whether Russia will proceed with legitimizing the Taliban looms large. The decision holds the potential to reshape diplomatic relations and influence global perceptions of governance, human rights, and the rule of law.