Russia says committed to making mediation efforts as Putin dials Israeli and Iranian leaders

Moscow, Jan 16 (PTI) Russia on Friday said it was committed to making mediation efforts and promoting a constructive dialogue involving all concerned parties in West Asia, as President Vladimir Putin dialled Israeli and Iranian leaders to discuss the regional situation amid US threats of a strike on the Islamic Republic.

Putin spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the state of affairs in West Asia and the situation surrounding Iran, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The Russian side confirmed its commitment to continuing making mediation efforts and promoting a constructive dialogue involving all concerned parties," it said.

President Putin laid out his fundamental stance in favour of stepping up political and diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring the region's stability and security, it said, adding that the two leaders agreed to maintain contacts at various levels.

Putin also dialled Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who briefed him on the Iranian government's sustained efforts to normalise the situation in the country hit by protests over the economic crisis.

"It was noted that Russia and Iran unanimously and consistently support de-escalating the tensions — both surrounding Iran and in the region as a whole — as soon as possible and resolving any emerging issues via exclusively political and diplomatic means," the Kremlin said in a separate statement.

The leaders confirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Iran and implementing joint economic projects in various fields, it added.

Iran's state-run Press TV reported that President Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its supportive stance toward Iran at the United Nations and other international forums.

President Putin expressed hope that the Iranian government's economic measures would lead to improved conditions and said Russia’s diplomatic efforts are ongoing to clarify Iran’s positions and prevent an escalation of tensions in international arenas, the Iranian channel reported.

According to the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the situation in Iran and West Asia in general is “extremely tense, the president continues his efforts to encourage de-escalation”.

Russian state-run TASS news agency reported that US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff outlined Washington's demands for Tehran to achieve a diplomatic solution. "I hope a diplomatic solution will be found. There are four issues: nuclear enrichment, missiles -- they need to reduce their arsenals -- the actual nuclear material they have, about 2 tons, enriched to 3.67-60 per cent, and, of course, proxies," it quoted Witkoff speaking at a conference organised by the Israeli-American Council in Florida. "If they want to return to the international community, we can resolve these four issues diplomatically, and that would be wonderful. The alternative, I think, is bad," Witkoff added.

Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war in June last year. The US entered the war by carrying out strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Later, President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

The tensions have once again increased in the region after Trump indicated military action if Iran continues its crackdown on the protesters in the Islamic Republic.

The protests began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency rial plunged to record lows. The protests last week spread to all 31 provinces and turned violent at several places, resulting in a deadly crackdown.