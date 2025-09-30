Russia says it welcomes and supports any efforts by Trump to end war in Gaza

Moscow: Russia on Tuesday said it welcomes and supports any efforts by US President Donald Trump to restore peace in Gaza, a day after the American leader proposed a 20-point peace plan to end the war and restore peace in the troubled region.

The peace plan, unveiled after talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, proposes an immediate end to the war in Gaza and the release of all the hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours.

“Russia always supports and welcomes any efforts by Trump that aim to prevent the tragedy that is currently unfolding,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Moscow's view of Trump's peace plan.

“We want this plan to be implemented, so that it can help bring events in the Middle East onto a peaceful course,” Peskov said, adding that Moscow is not involved in it and has not received any signal from Washington in this regard.

Peskov said that Russia has maintained contacts with all parties to the conflict and stands ready to take efforts to help the settlement if asked to do so.

Moscow was only roughly informed about points of the peace plan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

State-run Vesti FM radio said that the success of the Trump's plan depends on Hamas, which is seeking time to study the Trump plan.