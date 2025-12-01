Russia terms NATO official’s remarks about preemptive strikes ‘irresponsible’

Moscow, Dec 1 (PTI) Russia on Monday termed a senior NATO official’s remarks about the permissibility of preemptive strikes on Moscow as “irresponsible” and warned about the potential risks to the Western military bloc’s member states.

“We regard Admiral Cavo Dragone’s remarks about the possibility of preemptive strikes against Russia as extremely irresponsible,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She was reacting to NATO Military Committee Chair Italian Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone’s interview to London-based Financial Times.

“NATO considers being ‘more aggressive’ against Russia’s hybrid warfare and a preemptive strike, in some circumstances, could be viewed as ‘defensive action’,” Admiral Cavo Dragone said in his interview to FT.

Zakharova said that these statements should be viewed as a deliberate attempt to undermine ongoing efforts aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis.

“Those who allow themselves such rhetoric must clearly understand the risks and potential consequences that would arise, including for the alliance’s own member states,” she cautioned in an obvious reference to recent changes in the Russian nuclear doctrine allowing use of N-weapons against non-nuclear states if they are part of bloc possessing weapons of mass-destruction.

“NATO has long ceased to conceal its true goals and intentions. Nevertheless, the bloc’s leadership continues to level baseless accusations against Russia, alleging ‘belligerent nuclear rhetoric’, intimidation, and so-called hybrid attacks, without presenting a single piece of evidence of our involvement,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement said.

“Brussels likes to repeat the mantra of the alliance’s ‘purely defensive’ nature. Yet Mr Cavo Dragone’s own words about the admissibility of preemptive strikes effectively unravel this myth,” she added.

Meanwhile, Moscow is expecting the arrival of US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff for Ukraine peace talks with President Vladimir Putin before his India visit. PTI VS GSP GSP