Russia to boost banana import from India

Moscow, Oct 15 (PTI) Russia could import up to half million metric tonnes of bananas from India, the country’s phytosanitary watchdog here said.

Rosselkhoznadzor --- phytosanitary watchdog which gives the approval for import of agro-products from foreign countries --- on Wednesday issued a statement saying that India may increase its banana supplies to the Russian market.

Russia is ready to accept approximately 300,000-500,000 metric tonnes of Indian bananas per year, it said.

According to the Rosselkhoznadzor press service, its head Sergei Dankvert held talks with representatives of the Indian Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The parties discussed opportunities to increase mutual supplies of agricultural products, including shrimp and fish products from India to Russia, as well as access for other Indian fruits and vegetables to the country’s market.

“We also highlighted the possibility of India increasing its banana exports to Russia. Rosselkhoznadzor is interested in geographic diversification of the countries supplying these fruits to Russia. Russia is ready to receive approximately 300,000-500,000 tonnes of Indian bananas per year,” the press statement said, noting that India is the world’s largest banana producer, with an annual output of 33 million tonnes.

“Considering mutual interest, the parties agreed to continue technical consultations between the competent authorities on October 16 on phytosanitary issues, including requirements for banana exports,” the agency’s release said.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin had announced that he has ordered the government to take steps to mitigate trade imbalance with India ahead of his New Delhi visit in the first week of December.