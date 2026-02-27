Moscow (PTI): Amid an escalation of armed clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Russia on Friday urged both countries to end the conflict and resolve their differences through diplomatic means.

Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation late Thursday night in response to the alleged border attacks by the Afghan Taliban. Islamabad claimed that 133 Taliban fighters were killed in Operation Ghazab lil Haq.

The 2,611-km-long border between Pakistan and Afghanistan is known as the Durand Line, which Kabul has not formally recognised.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the "sharp escalation" of armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, "involving regular army units, air force, and heavy weapons".

"There are casualties on both sides, including civilians. We call on our friendly countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan, to abandon this dangerous confrontation and return to the negotiating table to resolve all differences through political and diplomatic means," foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Kremlin's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, also urged Islamabad and Kabul to halt the hostilities.

"We are in favour of a swift end to mutual attacks and a diplomatic resolution of differences," Kabulov was quoted as saying by state-run news agency RIA Novosti.