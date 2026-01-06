Russia welcomes Venezuelan interim leader's swearing in face of 'neocolonial threats'

Moscow, Jan 6 (PTI) Russia on Tuesday welcomed Venezuelan authorities’ efforts to protect national sovereignty and interests, as Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took the oath of office as the acting president of Venezuela.

Rodriguez was sworn in as the interim head on Monday after a US military operation led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who face federal narco-terrorism charges in New York.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Rodriguez's swearing in creates "the necessary conditions for Venezuela’s continued peaceful and stable development in the face of blatant neocolonial threats and armed aggression from outside." It also demonstrates the Venezuelan authorities' "determination to ensure unity and preserve the vertical power structure established in accordance with national legislation, mitigate the risks of a constitutional crisis." "We welcome the efforts undertaken by the official authorities of this country to protect state sovereignty and national interests,” the ministry said.

Russia stands in solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela and wishes acting President Delcy Rodriguez success in addressing the challenges facing the Bolivarian Republic, it said.

“For our part, we express our readiness to continue providing the necessary support to our friendly Venezuela," it said.

Russia said it "firmly maintains that Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive external interference."