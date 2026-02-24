Moscow, Feb 24 (PTI) A Russian intelligence agency on Tuesday claimed that the UK and France are covertly planning to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) made this claim in a report it issued on Tuesday as Moscow's military operation in the former Soviet republic of Ukraine entered its fifth year.

Without providing any evidence to support its claims, the agency said: “The British and French realise that their designs imply a gross violation of the international law, first of all the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and carry the risk of destroying the global non-proliferation system.” “The Westerners’ main efforts are focused on making Kiev’s possession of a nuclear weapon look like it was developed by Ukrainians themselves,” the report added.

Reacting to the report, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underlined that non-nuclear Ukraine is one of the conditions of the settlement of the crisis as Moscow strives for a negotiated end to fighting.

“Undoubtedly, this information about Paris and London’s intention to arm Kyiv with a nuclear bomb is extremely important. It is important from the point of view of the threat it poses to the entire non-proliferation regime, especially in the context of active hostilities unfolding in Europe, on the European continent,” he said, briefing the press. Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had outlined the conditions for a Ukrainian settlement back in June 2024 at a meeting with Foreign Ministry officials. "We will certainly take this information into account during the ongoing negotiations. Because this is potentially extremely dangerous information," he said.

The next round of peace talks with US mediation is expected in Geneva on February 27, according to local reports. PTI VS RD RD RD RD