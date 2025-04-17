Russian apex court temporarily suspends ban on Taliban

Moscow, Apr 17 (PTI) Russia’s Supreme Court on Thursday “temporarily” suspended the over two decades ban on Afghan Taliban, which will allow Moscow to interact with the government in Kabul with immediate effect.

Russia had proscribed the Afghan Taliban as a terrorist outfit in 2003. However, since the hasty withdrawal of the US in August 2021, the Taliban has had de facto control over Afghanistan.

According to TASS, the advocate and representatives of Taliban were present for the in-camera hearing.

In December 2024, the Russian Duma amended the law which allowed the temporary lifting of the ban on Taliban for interaction with it.

Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov had filed a petition in the Supreme Court with a request to lift the ban on the Taliban.

Earlier, in a media interview, Russian Presidential envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov had ruled out full diplomatic recognition of the Taliban until a number of international requirements were met.

Formation of an inclusive government that would include representatives of various ethno-political groups, as well as the observance of basic human rights, especially in relation to women, were named among the key conditions for it.

Moscow had withdrawn its troops in 1989 from Afghanistan after almost 10 years of war.