Russian court expected to lift ban on Afghan Taliban

Moscow, Apr 16 (PTI) The Russian apex court is expected to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on an appeal filed by the Prosecutor General's Office seeking to lift a ban on the Afghan Taliban, a move towards full diplomatic recognition of the Kabul regime.

Russia had proscribed the Afghan Taliban as a terrorist outfit in 2003.

According to local media reports, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov had filed a petition in the Supreme Court with a request to lift the ban on the Taliban and an in camera hearing will be held on Thursday.

Earlier in May last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Justice in a report to President Vladimir Putin had recommended excluding the Taliban from the list of terrorist organisations banned in the country as it was required for diplomatic recognition of Taliban regime controlling Kabul since the hasty US withdrawal in August 2021.

Afghanistan’s Central Asian neighbours have already established official relations with the Taliban government.

Earlier in a media interview, Russian Presidential envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov had ruled out full diplomatic recognition of the Taliban until a number of international requirements were met.

Formation of an inclusive government that would include representatives of various ethnopolitical groups, as well as the observance of basic human rights, especially in relation to women, were named among the key conditions for it .