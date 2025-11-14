Russian fighter jet Su-30 crashes near Finland border during training, 2 pilots killed

Moscow, Nov 13 (PTI) A Russian Su-30 fighter jet on a routine training sortie crashed in Karelia region bordering Finland on Thursday evening, killing its two crew members, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The aircraft crashed in an uninhabited area, the ministry said.

“Today, at around 7.00 pm Moscow time, a Su-30 fighter jet crashed in Karelia while performing a scheduled training flight. The aircraft crashed in an uninhabited area. The flight was performed without ammunition. The crew of the aircraft was killed,” the Defence Ministry statement released by TASS said.

The authorities of Russia’s northwestern republic of Karelia have sent emergency services to the presumed crash site of a military jet, regional Governor said Artur Parfenchikov said.

“I have received information about the crash of a military jet in the Prionezhsky district. I have dispatched Karelia’s emergency services to the suspected crash site,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, the governor said there were no casualties or damage on the ground as the ill fated aircraft crashed in dense forest. PTI VS NB NB