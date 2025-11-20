Russian firm ships natural mineral water from Caucasus Mountains to India

Moscow, Nov 20 (PTI) Natural mineral water from the Caucasus mountains in southern Russia will be available for health-conscious Indian consumers by the end of this year, according to a report.

Russia’s Aqua Holding Company, a major Russian bottler of various world-famous brands of Caucasian mineral waters exported to more than 20 countries, including the US, Canada, China, Israel and South Korea, has shipped the first batch to India.

“The Aqua Holding Company has shipped the first batch of its drinking water to India. The company developed the new Gorji Vita brand for the Indian market — mountain natural still water, meeting the preferences of local consumers,” the company’s press service was quoted by TASS.

The cargo will be delivered to India by sea via the port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea.

"Tens of thousands of bottles of ecological pure water will be available in the Indian market as early as by the end of this year," the company added.