Russian Krishna devotees welcome PM with bhajan in Kazan

Kazan (Russia), Oct 22 (PTI) A Sanskrit welcome song, a Russian dance and Krishna Bhajan by devotees of ISKCON welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he reached here for the BRICS Summit on Tuesday.

Advertisment

At the Hotel Korston, Modi was greeted by the Indian diaspora, holding the Indian tricolour and chanting slogans. Many were seen clicking selfies with their mobile phones.

As the prime minister shook hands with some of them, they sang a cheerful welcome song in Sanskrit.

A team of Russian artists, dressed in traditional Indian attire, presented a Russian dance as Modi watched it with keen interest.

Advertisment

Some devotees of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) movement sang Krishna bhajan to the beats of clapping as Modi witnessed it with folded hands.

“A connect like no other! Thankful for the welcome in Kazan. The Indian community has distinguished itself all over the world with their accomplishments. Equally gladdening is the popularity of Indian culture globally,” he said in a post on X.

Earlier, soon after landing, Modi posted on X: “Landed in Kazan for the BRICS Summit. This is an important Summit, and the discussions here will contribute to a better planet.” The Ministry of External Affairs called Kazan the heritge city.

Advertisment

At the airport, PM Mod was received by the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Modi was offered the traditional Tatar sweets by local representatives standing in their traditional dresses to welcome the heads of the state.

Later, Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin hours after arriving in this central Russian city to attend the 16th BRICS summit. PTI NPK NPK NPK