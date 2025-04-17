Russian President Putin meets visiting Iranian foreign minister

Moscow, Apr 17 (PTI) Ahead of the next round of US-Iranian nuclear talks in Muscat this weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday received visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Araqchi was expected to deliver a letter from his country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived this morning in Moscow for consultations with Russian officials and is scheduled to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

“Regarding the nuclear issue, we always had close consultations with our friends China and Russia. Now it is a good opportunity to do so with Russian officials,” Iranian state television reported quoting Araqchi.

According to independent daily “Nezavisimaya Gazeta”, Iran has concerns about retaining its civilian nuclear programme in a potential deal with the US.

Moscow’s support as one of veto-wielding power party to the now defunct Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Iran nuclear deal could be required as the other three parties -- Britain, France and EU could be spoilsports as they were not invited by Trump.

The daily points that the second round scheduled to be held in Rome has been shifted back to Oman precisely for this reason.