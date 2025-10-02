International

Russian President Putin to visit India by year-end: Kremlin

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting, in Moscow, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

A file photo of Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India in December for an annual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and preparations are at "full swing", the Kremlin said on Thursday.

“Yes, we have finalised the timeframe for India visit of the President. It would take place before the New Year sets in," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview.

"The preparations for the visit is at full swing,” Peskov added.

The Russian president had last visited New Delhi in 2021.

India and Russia have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.

So far, 22 annual summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

In July last year, PM Modi travelled to Moscow for the annual summit.

India's Russian oil imports India's Russian oil import Indian Import of Russian Oil India buying Russian oil Russian oil US-China trade war Trade Wars trade war India-US ties India US trade dispute India US trade deal US India Trade US India ties India-Russia Trade India-Russia ties India-Russia partnership India Russia relationship India Russia relations India-Russia tariffs Modi-Putin talks Modi Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Putin Modi