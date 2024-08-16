Russian Presidential Advisor and Indian envoy explore deeper cooperation on global stage

Moscow, Aug 16 (PTI) Russian Presidential Advisor Anton Kobyakov met with Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar during which they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation between the two nations on international platforms.

"Moscow and New Delhi co-operate on an equal footing in trade, energy, science, investment, tourism and environmental protection. Importantly, co-operation between the two countries within the framework of integration associations is also being strengthened. This is of particular importance for the formation of a sovereign multipolar world," Kobyakov was quoted as saying by TV BRICS channel on Thursday.

The topic of the talks between Kobyakov and Kumar was the development of bilateral relations and co-operation on international platforms, it said.

During the meeting, the Indian envoy noted the successes in co-operation between the central banks of the two countries.

The diplomat also drew attention to the development of relations between Russia and India through BRICS. The two leaders also discussed the participation of the Indian delegation in the forthcoming BRICS summit in Kazan and the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow. The events are scheduled for October 2024.

Kumar spoke about India's plans to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. The EEF will be held from 3-6 September in Vladivostok, the channel reported.

"The Eastern Economic Forum will be visited by an official delegation, which will include representatives of the Government of the Republic of India. It is planned to hold a Russia-India business dialogue with the participation of entrepreneurs from the two countries," the diplomat said.

Another topic of the talks was partnership in the environmental sphere.

Vinay also told Kobyakov that the possibility of opening a permanent Indian pavilion at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum is being considered. The diplomat also spoke about the Indian side's interest in the Russian Tourism Forum "Let's Travel!" and the development of tourism ties and cultural relations between the two countries. PTI SCY SCY SCY