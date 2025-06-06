Russian strike in Ukraine achieved its objective: Defence Ministry

Moscow, Jun 6 (PTI) Russia launched a massive strike using long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Ukrainian military targets overnight in response to Kiev’s attacks and the goal of the strike was achieved, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The armed forces carried out a massive strike with long-range air, sea, and ground-based high-precision weapons, as well as with UAVs against design bureaus, enterprises producing and repairing weapons and military hardware of Ukraine, attack drone assembly workshops, flight training centres, and weapons and military hardware depots, it said in a statement.

"The aim of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged,” the statement added.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched 452 UAVs, including Iranian-designed Shahed-type suicide drones, and 45 missiles, leaving four people dead.

It added that Ukraine's air defences intercepted 199 drones while another 169 dropped off radars — likely used as decoys to overwhelm Ukrainian systems.

Ukrainian forces also intercepted 36 missiles, including the Iskander-M ballistic missile, which targeted almost all of Ukraine, including Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv, Kyiv Independent quoted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschoko said at least four people were killed and 20 others were injured, with 16 of the victims hospitalised.

Multiple fires broke out across Kyiv as drones struck residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure, Klitschoko said.

Explosions were reported in several districts, the mayor said.

In the western city of Ternopil, Russia struck infrastructure and industrial facilities with Shahed drones and Kalibr cruise missiles, Ukrainska Pravda, a liberal media outlet, quoted Mayor Serhii Nadal as saying.

Nadal said part of the city was left without electricity, and five people were injured in the strike.

Ternopil lies hundreds of kilometres from the front line and is not a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Casualties were also reported in Lutsk in northwestern Ukraine. Ihor Polishchuk, the city's mayor, said at least five residents were injured in the attack.

Polishchuk said the roof of an apartment building was damaged, as were vehicles, commercial properties, and a government institution.

According to the mayor, Russia attacked Lutsk with 15 drones and six missiles.

Local media reports said most of the damages in residential areas were caused by falling debris from destroyed aerial targets.