Moscow, Apr 30 (PTI) Russian state TV is to show a new documentary “Russia. The Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years” on President Vladimir Putin’s quarter century rule over the successor state of ex-USSR.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reminded that Putin for his first term was elected in March 2000 and was inaugurated on May 7.

Rossiya-1 channel has announced the premier on Sunday, May 4.

Putin was prime minister when on New Year eve - December 31, 1999 -- Russia’s first directly elected President Boris Yeltsin resigned and handed over top Kremlin seat to Vladimir Putin.

Except for a brief four-year period of 2008-2012 when he was prime minister due to constitutional constraint of consecutive two terms, Putin has held the top Kremlin job.

According to the latest opinion poll conducted by VTsIOM - All Russia Centre for Study of Opinion, his popular rating stands at 80 per cent, higher than at the start of the Ukraine crisis three years ago. PTI VS NPK NPK