Russia’s homegrown Baltika beer to enter Indian market next year

Moscow, Oct 11 (PTI) Russia's top beer brewer will start supplying its products to India next year, according to a report.

“Baltika is preparing to present its products to Indian consumers as early as in 2026. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh will be the first states where Baltika beer will appear,” TASS agency reported, quoting the press service of the brewery.

Baltika has a numbered beer series, ranging from 0 to 9, which denotes different brews. It is said that 0, which is alcohol-free, and beers numbered 3 to 9 were inspired by Vladimir Putin, when he was a deputy mayor of St. Petersburg between 1994 and 1996, and his colleagues at the time.

“The Indian market has a significant potential for international brands, including Russian ones, despite the challenging regulatory environment and the diversity of local requirements. We plan to adapt the products to local features and gradually expand our presence in key states,” Commercial Director of Baltika Egor Guselnikov was quoted as saying by TASS.

Baltika plans to present its flagship collection to Indian consumers at the first stage and later plans to create a beer brewed specially for the Indian public, according to Guselnikov. PTI VS AMJ AMJ