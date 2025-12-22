Russia's Su-57 makes maiden flight with new-generation engine

Moscow, Dec 22 (PTI) Russia's fifth-generation stealth fighter Su-57 has completed its maiden flight powered by a new-generation engine, state-owned aerospace company United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Monday.

In a press release posted on its corporate website, the UAC said flight tests of the Izdeliye 177 engine have begun as part of the Su-57 aircraft system in cooperation with the United Engine Corporation, a subsidiary of the state-run Rostec group.

"Specialists from the United Aircraft Corporation and the United Engine Corporation have begun flight testing the Izdeliye 177 engine as part of the fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft system,” the release said.

The advanced engine, developed specifically for the Su-57, is designed to deliver increased thrust and improved flight performance. Russia has claimed the Su-57 to be the only combat-proven fifth-generation fighter, citing its operational use in Syria and Ukraine.

“Honoured test pilot Roman Kondratyev took the aircraft into the air. The flight proceeded as planned, and the new engine performed reliably,” the release said, without divulging further details.

According to Rostec, which controls almost the entire Russia's military-industrial complex, the Izdeliye 177 engine will enhance the aircraft's flight performance and facilitate further development.

The UAC said it is ramping up production of the Su-57 to increase deliveries to the Russian military and for export customers.

The Su-57 is designed to carry out a wide range of combat missions, including engagement of air, ground and maritime targets. It is capable of operating round the clock, in adverse weather and under electronic warfare conditions, while its low observability is intended to reduce vulnerability to modern air defence systems.

The Su-57 performs a wide range of combat missions. It is capable of engaging air, ground, and sea targets.

The aircraft can operate around the clock, including in adverse weather conditions and under jamming. Its low observability allows it to be effective despite countermeasures from modern air defence systems.

Russian experts, speaking on condition of anonymity, said India has been offered the Su-57 with full technology transfer for indigenous production. PTI VS SCY SCY