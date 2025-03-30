S Africa cautions citizens on human trafficking after 23 rescued from Myanmar

Johannesburg, Mar 29 (PTI) The South African government has urged citizens to exercise extreme caution when seeking employment abroad after 23 South Africans lured by promises of lucrative jobs were forced into slave-like conditions in Myanmar before being repatriated.

“Recent reports have highlighted a disturbing trend where individuals are lured to Thailand with the promise of lucrative job offers, only to be trafficked to Myanmar and forced to work in scam compounds under inhumane conditions,” said a statement from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

“Unscrupulous human traffickers keep changing and improving their methods in efforts to defeat efforts by law-enforcement agencies. These criminal syndicates are highly organised and can be very good at identifying and recruiting potential victims,” DIRCO said.

“They can make a job offer appear very enticing and realistic. They will often post fake job advertisements online, promising high salaries and attractive benefits. These offers may appear legitimate but are designed to deceive and exploit vulnerable and unsuspecting jobseekers. Victims often believe they are entering into a legitimate working contract until their travel documents are taken upon arrival,” the statement added.

DIRCO confirmed that 23 South Africans were rescued from Myanmar and returned to South Africa on Thursday.

The repatriation of the South African victims was part of the bilateral cooperation agreement to combat human trafficking and other forms of transnational organised crime signed by Thailand and South Africa in 2023.

The victims are receiving assistance from the Department of Social Development (DSD) with ongoing psychosocial support, and temporary accommodation before they are reunited with their families.

Before leaving South Africa last year, these men and women were lured to Thailand under false pretences by an employment agency that promised them lucrative jobs that were advertised on various social media platforms.

These adverts promised the victims good salaries, free accommodation, comprehensive travel expenses and other lucrative benefits.

“Once in Thailand, they were transported to Myanmar against their will. The victims were held captive for more than four months in a cybercrime compound in Myanmar, which borders Thailand. They were subjected to brutal treatment, including intimidation, physical torture and forced labour. They were also compelled to engage in illicit activities, including online scams that targeted individuals worldwide,” DIRCO said.

“They were held under 24-hour armed security, and a ransom of approximately R 50 000 was demanded for their release. They were forced to work for 16 hours a day and were frequently beaten or tortured if they refused, and they survived on spoiled food and contaminated water without access to medical treatment,” it stated.

“Be vigilant and protect yourself from becoming a victim of trafficking. Before accepting overseas employment, research and validate the recruitment agency or consult the country’s local embassy or the DIRCO for guidance,” the department advised candidates responding to job offers abroad.

It also recommended that they register on the DIRCO Travel Smart Application, a digital platform that provides support and information to South African citizens travelling or residing in foreign countries.

The South African Government has introduced relevant legislation to deal harshly with Human Trafficking. The National Intersectoral Committee on Trafficking in Persons, Provincial Task Teams and Rapid Response Teams have been established to tackle human trafficking. These committees comprise government departments, civil society organisations, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders and the academia to protect the victims of trafficking in persons.