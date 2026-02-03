S Africa deploys frigate to India for multilateral naval exercise

Johannesburg, Feb 3 (PTI) The South African Navy’s frigate SAS AMATOLA has commenced a strategically significant deployment to India, where it will represent South Africa at the 2026 International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN, hosted by the Indian Navy.

“SAS Amatola’s voyage to India is significant on multiple levels,” the South African Navy (SAN) said in a statement after the frigate departed on Sunday.

"This deployment marks an important milestone for South Africa’s maritime posture, reaffirming the SAN’s role as an active contributor to multilateral naval cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region. It also reflects a measured return to long-range deployments, undertaken with careful planning, disciplined prioritisation and professional resolve." "The deployment includes participation in the Indian Navy’s International Fleet Review (IFR) and Exercise MILAN, a large multilateral naval exercise emphasising interoperability, maritime security operations, and strategic dialogue among participating nations," SAN said.

"These events convene naval forces from multiple participating countries, focusing on shared responsibilities for safety, stability, and cooperation across the Indian Ocean Region,” SAN said.

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs and an International Maritime Seminar will accompany these activities, offering platforms to address challenges such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), information sharing, and coordinated responses to non-traditional security threats.

Addressing the ship’s company during the send-off ceremony at Naval Base Durban, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, Chief of the South African Navy, said the participation by South Africa reinforces longstanding defence relations with India, built over decades through bilateral engagements and trilateral initiatives.

Lobese stated that the deployment honours a diplomatic commitment he made during his official visit to India in 2024.

“This trip is a practical demonstration of the promise I made to the Indian Chief of Naval Staff - that the South African Navy would send a vessel to participate in their International Fleet Review. Today, SAS Amatola sails as our chosen flagship,” Lobese said as he emphasised that the deployment places SAN sailors in the role of maritime diplomats.

“Through your behaviour, your engagements and your conduct, you must present our country and the Navy not just in a positive light but in the best possible light,” the Navy Chief said as he called on the crew to act with professionalism, discipline and conduct ashore in India, which was as important as their performance at sea.

Lobese candidly reflected on public discourse over recent years about the South African Navy’s operational capacity, funding constraints, and maintenance backlogs that have limited a sustained overseas presence.

Budgetary challenges have contributed to reduced sea hours and delayed refits across the fleet, a situation that shaped a prolonged period with limited long-range deployments.

“We all know that it has been quite a while since we have had the privilege of sending a ship on such a voyage. This moment is not only important in the history of our Navy but indeed of our country.” Exercise MILAN has evolved into one of the world’s largest multilateral naval engagements, bringing together dozens of navies to strengthen interoperability, trust-building, and cooperative maritime security.

SAN said South Africa's participation places it within a community of professional naval forces, addressing shared challenges such as maritime safety, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and the protection of sea lines of communication.