S African security agencies prepare for BRICS Summit next week

Johannesburg, Aug 17 (PTI) South Africa has mobilised maximum resources to ensure the safety and security of the next week's BRICS summit, the country's security agency said on Thursday, warning that any threats or disruptions to the event will be dealt with decisively.

BRICS -- a grouping comprising China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa -- will hold its 15th heads of state and government summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.

The heads of state of Brazil, China, India and South Africa are expected to attend the Summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate virtually due to him facing possible arrest in terms of an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant if he lands in South Africa.

Over 20 heads of state from Africa and the Middle East have also been invited to attend. A number of them have applied to become members of BRICS, which is one of the matters on the agenda for the Summit.

“We have mobilised maximum resources from all government departments involved in the planning of this particular event," Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, the Deputy National Commissioner responsible for Policing, said.

"Members of the public are cautioned against committing any illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner. Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law,” the Commissioner said.

There will be no drones allowed within the vicinity of the venue and the wide range of security officials deployed to the area will have a zero-tolerance approach to anyone attempting anything illegal, Mosikili said.

“With the Summit in four days, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) is ready to ensure that ....this happens in a safe and secure environment with minimal to no incidents of instability and criminality,” Mosikili said at a media briefing.

Mosikili added that NATJOINTS, together with the South African Police Service (SAPS), South African National Defence Force and the State Security Agency), could assure the nation that it is satisfied with its plans to secure the BRICS Summit.

Mosikili confirmed that a notice has been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, restricting the airspace within two nautical miles and five thousand feet above sea level to the conference venue from Sunday to Thursday.

“All flyers are advised that this is a strictly no-drone zone. Those who are found to be operating drones in the vicinity will be in breach of the restriction imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority and as such steps will be taken against those who transgress,” she said.

Potential criminals have also been cautioned about the high visibility of police in the area during the event. PTI FH NSA NSA