S Jaishankar heads Indian delegation at 19th NAM summit in Uganda

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is set to head the Indian delegation at the upcoming 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) scheduled for January 19-20, 2024, in Kampala, Uganda.

The Summit, which will see participation from over 120 developing nations, is themed 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence' and is aimed at fostering cooperation among member states.

Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, will represent India at the NAM Foreign Ministers' meeting before the Summit, while Shri V Muraleedharan, another Minister of State for External Affairs, is set to attend the G-77 Third South Summit in Kampala from January 21-22, 2024.

During the NAM Summit, Dr Jaishankar is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with Ugandan leaders and delegates from various NAM member countries. The Summit will focus on strengthening ties among developing countries and upholding the historic significance of the NAM.

India's participation in NAM continues to draw attention, especially in the context of its evolving relationship with the United States. India's non-alignment policy has allowed India to build external partnerships and fulfil its needs without compromising its foreign policy objectives.

The concept of 'Non-Alignment' was introduced by India's first defence minister V K Menon in a 1953 speech at the United Nations and was further developed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The policy, which then focused on independence from Western capitalism and Soviet communism, gained India significant prestige among former colonies during the Cold War.

India was a key participant in the 1961 Belgrade Conference that officially established NAM and has been a prominent member of the Group of Fifteen, a collective of developing nations formed in 1989 to engage with industrialized countries. India's role in these groups underscores its commitment to non-alignment and its influence in global diplomatic affairs.

Following the NAM Summit, Dr Jaishankar will travel to Nigeria from January 21-23, 2024, for an official visit. His agenda includes co-chairing the 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting, inaugurating the 3rd Nigeria-India Business Council meeting, delivering a speech at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, interacting with CII Business delegates, and inaugurating a bust of Mahatma Gandhi. This visit, which aims to enhance bilateral relations, marks his first official trip to Nigeria.