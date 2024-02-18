S Jaishankar’s diplomatic prowess shines at Munich Security Conference 2024

New Delhi: In the complicated tapestry of global diplomacy, few figures shine as brightly as India's Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar. With a career that spans decades, Jaishankar has consistently demonstrated unparalleled adeptness in navigating the complex maze of international relations.

Advertisment

His responses, marked by sagacity and wit, not only encapsulate India's stance on pressing global issues but also foster constructive dialogues with leaders worldwide.

Under his stewardship, and with the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's diplomatic endeavours have reached new heights and respect, significantly enhancing the nation's stature on the world stage.

Jaishankar's tenure is replete with instances where his diplomatic acumen has been on full display at the Munich Security Conference 2024.

Advertisment

S Jaishankar, defended India's approach to foreign policy, emphasizing the nation's right to pursue multiple options without facing criticism. Speaking at a security conference in Munich yesterday alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Jaishankar addressed concerns regarding India's shifting foreign policy stance.

"Why should it be a problem? I am smart enough to have multiple options. You should be admiring and not criticising. Is it a problem for others? I do not think so," Jaishankar remarked in response to questions raised by the moderator regarding India's procurement of crude oil from Russia despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Jaishankar further elaborated on the complexities of international relations, stressing that countries are influenced by diverse histories and challenges. "So, life is complicated, life is differentiated," he emphasized.

Advertisment

Regarding India's stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict, Jaishankar condemned the attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas as "terrorism" while also urging Israel to uphold humanitarian law in its response. He reiterated India's longstanding support for a "two-state solution" to the Palestine issue.

Addressing queries about the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) grouping, Jaishankar highlighted its growing relevance, noting that approximately 30 countries expressed interest in joining last year. He emphasized the distinction between being non-Western and anti-Western, asserting India's strong relations with Western countries alongside its non-Western identity.

Jaishankar's remarks highlighted India's approach to diplomacy amid evolving geopolitical dynamics and this occasion was one such example is his handling of tense negotiations, where his ability to articulate India's position, while being considerate of the other party's perspective, has often led to breakthroughs in deadlocked discussions.

Advertisment

His approach is not just about asserting India's interests but also about understanding and accommodating the complexities of international relations, thereby building bridges even in challenging times.

His responses to questions on sensitive issues, in other multilateral platforms whether it be cross-border tensions, trade disputes, or climate change, are always measured and insightful.

Jaishankar has a unique skill in framing India's policies within the broader context of global welfare in a simple way of expressing, thereby underlining the country's commitment to being a responsible global actor. This cool approach has not only safeguarded India's interests but also contributed to shaping a more inclusive and balanced international order.

Advertisment

On the sidelines at the Munich Security Conference (MSC2024) S Jaishankar also met dozens of global leaders of different countries who matter. In nearly all meetings, Jaishankar showcased his diplomatic acumen, further underscoring India's proactive engagement in international affairs.

Jaishankar engaged in over a dozen critical discussions with counterparts from Canada, the UK, Greece, Germany, the EU, Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Bulgaria, Argentina, Peru, and Lithuania, in addition to calling upon the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and meeting with US Secretary Blinken.

India-Canada ministers meeting

Advertisment

A highlight of these sideline engagements was Jaishankar's meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, amidst the strained relations between India and Canada. The ministers engaged in a frank discussion, focusing on the current state of bilateral ties and global issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This meeting was particularly poignant against the backdrop of recent allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding India's involvement in the death of a separatist, which India has strongly denied.

Jaishankar's interactions at MSC2024 were not limited to resolving tensions but also extended to strengthening partnerships and discussing global challenges like the Ukraine conflict, economic cooperation, and global health initiatives.

His meetings reflected a broad spectrum of dialogues, from security challenges with Greece's Minister of National Defence, Nikos Dendias, to economic discussions with Argentina's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino.

The MSC, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2024, remains a premier platform for addressing urgent global security challenges. Jaishankar's active participation and extensive engagements at the conference underscored India's commitment to fostering robust international partnerships and contributing to the global security discourse.

His diplomacy and strategic discussions at MSC2024 highlighted India's role in navigating the complex landscape of international relations, aiming for collective security and prosperity in an interconnected world.