SAARC chief meets Nepal's VP Yadav, discusses regional cooperation

Kathmandu, Dec 6 (PTI) Chief of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Md Golam Sarwar met Nepal's Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav in Kathmandu and discussed regional cooperation and recent political developments. The Secretary General of SAARC called on VP Yadav at his office in Lainchaur, Kathmandu, on Friday, and the two leaders discussed matters relating to recent political developments taking place in the member states, regional cooperation and other multidimensional topics, according to the Office of the Vice President. On the occasion, Yadav said that the Government of Nepal is ready to extend its full support to the SAARC chief in discharging his duty.

He congratulated Sarwar on the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the SAARC Charter and added that the people of the South Asian region have pinned high hopes on this organisation.

He said that Nepal was heading to the House of Representatives (HoR) elections after the Gen-Z protests, and the current government is focused on handing over the power to the people's elected representatives after successfully conducting the March 5 general elections.

Nepal was always committed to the principles and goals mentioned in the SAARC Charter, remarked Yadav and expressed hope that SAARC would be an effective forum to propel economic growth, social progress and cultural development.

He also expressed hope that a consensus will be reached among the member states to hold the next SAARC Summit soon.

Meanwhile, Sarwar is hosting a reception in Kathmandu on December 9 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the SAARC Charter.