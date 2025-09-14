Sabita Bhandari becomes Nepal’s first woman attorney general

Kathmandu, Sep 14 (PTI) Senior advocate Sabita Bhandari was on Sunday appointed as the attorney general of the Nepal government, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Bhandari as the attorney general on the recommendation of interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, according to a notice issued by the President’s Office.

Bhandari has now become the first woman attorney general of Nepal.

She is also a former information commissioner at the National Information Commission.

Earlier, President Paudel approved the resignation of Ramesh Badal from the post of attorney general. It is a normal practice for the attorney general to resign after the change of government. PTI SBP GSP GSP