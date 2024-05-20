Sacred water from Sarayu River used for consecration of temple in Sri Lanka

Colombo, May 20 (PTI) Thousands of devotees participated in the consecration ceremony of a Hindu temple in Sri Lanka conducted with sacred water from the Sarayu River flown in from Ayodhya.

The ceremony at the Seetha Amman temple in the island nation's Seetha Eliya village took place on Sunday.

"Thousands of Indian, Sri Lankan and Nepalese devotees participated at the Kumbhabhishekam of Seetha Amman temple in #SriLanka," the Indian High Commission here said in a post on X.

It was attended by the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and other dignitaries.

The consecration ceremony of the temple dedicated to Sita took place with holy water from the Sarayu water, which was flown in from Ayodhya.

The temple received sacred offerings from Ayodhya, considered the birthplace of Lord Rama, and Nepal, which is believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, Sri Lankan news portal News First reported.

Devotees from around the world, including India and Sri Lanka, gathered to witness and participate in the ceremony.

The ceremony culminated in the offering of garments sent from India and Nepal for Goddess Sita, along with sweetmeats and other materials sent from the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, it said.