Kailash Satyarthi, Baba Ramdev to attend peace summit in Dubai

Dubai: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and yoga guru Baba Ramdev are among the prominent Indian personalities scheduled to attend a global peace summit here next month.

The summit coincides with the declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’ by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President.

Announcing the launch of the summit to be held on April 12-13, Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, chairman of the ‘I am Peacekeeper Movement’ said the summit will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, cabinet member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who will also be the chief guest.

The ‘Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit’ is themed ‘One Planet, One Voice: Global Justice, Love and Peace’ and will be addressed by 72 renowned speakers, including 10 Nobel Laureates, global thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, cultural icons, sports champions, and advocates of peace and justice.

The UAE is one of the few nations to have established government ministries dedicated to tolerance and happiness, making it the perfect venue to nurture initiatives aimed at global harmony, according to a statement here.

A key highlight of the summit will be the launch of the ‘I Am Peacekeeper’ movement, a global initiative aiming to unite 1 million peacekeepers by September 21, 2025.

The movement will engage individuals, organisations, and communities worldwide to take actionable steps toward peace, reconciliation, and justice, Khorakiwala said.