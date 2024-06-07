Saudi announces Eid Al Adha on June 16

Dubai, Jun 6 (PTI) Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of the month of Dhul Hijjah. This sighting confirms that the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on June 16.

The Day of Arafah, the pinnacle of Hajj pilgrimage, will be observed on June 15. “Arafat Day falls on Saturday, June 15, while Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha," a Saudi Supreme Court statement said on Thursday.

Most Gulf countries align with Saudi Arabia's announcement. However, Oman announced that the crescent moon was not sighted in the country on Thursday and hence Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Monday, June 17.