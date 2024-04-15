Saudi delegation led by foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Monday

Islamabad, Apr 15 (PTI) A high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, is set to arrive in Pakistan on Monday for a two-day visit to discuss economic cooperation between the two nations.

The delegation consists of Saudi Minister of Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Deputy Minister of Investment Badr AlBadr, Head of Saudi Special Committee Mohammad Mazyed Al Towaijri and senior officials from the Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments, Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

“During the visit from 15 to 16 April, the delegation was expected to hold meetings with the President, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister and counterpart Ministers, COAS, Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Center (SIFC).

“This visit is aimed at lending positive impetus to enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership,” FO said.

The visit takes place essentially to expedite the follow up on the understanding reached between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during their recent meeting in Makkah to enhance bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The two sides had agreed in the meeting to expedite work on investment of initial USD 5 billion by Saudi Arabia in Pakistan. PTI SH SKY SKY