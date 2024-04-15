Saudi delegation led by foreign minister visits Pakistan to discuss economic cooperation

Islamabad, Apr 15 (PTI) A high-level Saudi delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a two-day visit to discuss economic cooperation between the two nations.

The delegation landed at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase and was received by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior officials.

The delegation consists of Saudi Minister of Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Deputy Minister of Investment Badr AlBadr, Head of Saudi Special Committee Mohammad Mazyed Al Towaijri and senior officials from the Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments, Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement earlier.

During the visit from 15 to 16 April, the delegation is expected to hold meetings with the President, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister and counterpart Ministers, COAS, Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC), it said.

“This visit is aimed at lending positive impetus to enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership,” the Foreign Office said.

The visit is taking place essentially to expedite the follow up on the understanding reached between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during their recent meeting in Makkah to enhance bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The two sides had agreed in the meeting to expedite work on investment of initial USD 5 billion by Saudi Arabia in Pakistan. PTI SH SKY SCY SCY