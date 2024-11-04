Saudi seeks Pakistani IT workers to expand tech infrastructure, says PM Sharif

Islamabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Saudi Arabia has requested skilled workers from Pakistan's Information Technology sector to support the kingdom’s expanding technological infrastructure.

Speaking to his cabinet, Sharif shared about his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar during which he urged his hosts to invest in Pakistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “talked about import of skilled labour” from Pakistan, while the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, hinted at establishing an IT Park in Pakistan.

Shehbaz said Saudi anticipates an increased need for IT professionals in the near future and the crown prince has requested millions of skilled workers from Pakistan’s Information Technology sector to support the kingdom’s expanding technological infrastructure.

He said a delegation of Pakistan will be visiting the gulf nation in a couple of days as a follow-up to hold talks with the Saudi leadership on a host of issues, including Saudi investment in diverse fields including mining and mineral, and agriculture.

The prime minister said during his visit to Qatar, he held a meeting with the Emir of Qatar during which they "discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, particularly progress on investment of three billion dollars by Qatar in Pakistan”.

He said a delegation of Qatar Investment Authority will be visiting Pakistan soon.

Sharif said Azerbaijan has also expressed its desire to invest USD 2 billion in Pakistan Information Minister Ataullah Tarar on Friday said that Qatar would make an investment of USD 3 billion in diverse sectors in Pakistan.

Separately, the prime minister while addressing the parliamentary party meeting of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in parliament said that reduction in policy rate by the central bank would enhance business activities, exports and employment opportunities in the country.

The State Bank of Pakistan reduced the policy rate by 250 points, the policy rate came down from 17.5% to 15%.

Sharif said inflation has scaled down from 38 per cent to seven per cent, while the national and international institutions are testament to the stability of the country's economy.

He also said the government was taking steps on priority basis to facilitate investment and increase foreign investment in Pakistan and a reform agenda was being implemented in every sector of the country. PTI SH SCY SCY