Saudi singer sings popular Hindi film song to welcome PM Modi

Jeddah, Apr 22 (PTI) Saudi singer Hashim Abbas sang a popular Hindi film song to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived at his hotel on his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Standing in front of Modi, Abbas sang 'Ae watan mere aabad rahe tu' from the Alia Bhat-Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi.

Modi joined in with claps amid loud cheers from the gathering in the hotel's lobby.

Modi also interacted with members of the Indian community who had gathered to welcome him at the hotel.

Modi arrived here for the two-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This is the prime minister's third visit to the country and the first one to the historic coastal city of Jeddah.

Earlier, Abbas told PTI, “When I started singing, my friends told me that one day I would sing in front of PM Modi. I didn't believe them... I love India. It is a great country led by the great leader, PM Narendra Modi.” PTI RK NPK NPK NPK