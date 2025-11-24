Saudi's top general meets Pak's civil-military leadership, discusses strengthening strategic cooperation

Islamabad, Nov 24 (PTI) Saudi Arabia's top general held talks with Pakistan's civil and military leadership on Monday and discussed strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries, focusing on defence, security, and counter-terrorism efforts.

Gen Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who reaffirmed Pakistan's intention to further strengthen bilateral ties in the fields of defence, security and economic cooperation.

"Pakistan is committed to further deepen bilateral defence collaboration, including joint training, exercises, and exchange of expertise," Shehbaz told Gen Fayyad, according to a statement.

During Shehbaz's visit to Riyadh in September, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' under which any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both.

Recalling his recent visits to Riyadh, PM Shehbaz highlighted the shared resolve of both countries to combat terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and to promote peace and stability in the region.

Welcoming Fayyad, the prime minister underlined that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is rooted in shared faith, common values, and mutual trust.

Gen Fayyad conveyed the warm greetings of the Saudi leadership to the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan, reiterating the Kingdom's strong desire to elevate the existing excellent defence and strategic partnership with Pakistan to new heights.

Separately, Gen Fayyad called on Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, according to a statement by the army.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on strengthening the longstanding and strategic military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"They emphasised the importance of further enhancing defence collaboration, security cooperation, and counter-terrorism efforts, which continue to be pillars of the deep-rooted bilateral relationship," the army said.

Gen Fayyad appreciated Pakistan's cooperation in multiple fields with the Saudi Armed Forces and reaffirmed his commitment to furthering the strong bonds of cooperation.

He also called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The army said in a separate statement that both military leaders discussed the evolving global and regional security environment.

They also explored concrete measures to deepen engagements between the armed forces of both countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security ties.

Gen Mirza reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to safeguarding Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity and ensuring the protection of Haramain al-Sharifain (the two holy mosques). PTI SH ZH