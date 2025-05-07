SCALP cruise missiles and Hammer bombs on Rafale jets hit Pak terror camps

New Delhi: In a calibrated but high-impact military response, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out precision airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan’s Punjab province using French-made Rafale jets equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and Hammer bombs.

Social media footage showed a series of loud explosions lighting up the night, while local media in Pakistan also confirmed that 8–9 missiles were used in the operation.

The strikes were carried out on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, using India’s Rafale fighter aircraft, which were part of a strategic acquisition from France under the 2016 inter-governmental agreement.

Armed with long-range SCALP missiles and precision-guided Hammer bombs, the Rafales targeted training and logistical camps run by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) — the group that also claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack through its proxy, The Resistance Front.

Government sources confirmed that evidence linking the attack to Pakistan-based handlers was shared with foreign envoys from the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, and China, as part of diplomatic efforts ahead of the military response.

Defense analysts noted that the use of precision weapons, especially the SCALP cruise missile with a range of 300 km and Hammer bombs designed for modular targeting, suggests a deliberate effort by India to hit specific terror infrastructure while avoiding escalation with Pakistan’s military assets.

The move closely mirrors the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, carried out after the Pulwama attack, with one key difference, this time, the IAF operated with significantly more sophisticated platforms and payloads.

The Rafale fleet, with its “omnirole” capabilities, has long been positioned as a strategic deterrent against threats from both Pakistan and China.

India’s 36 Rafale jets are fully operational and integrated with European munitions from MBDA and Safran, including the Meteor air-to-air missile, SCALP, and Hammer systems.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson confirmed that multiple locations were hit and condemned the strikes as an act of aggression. While details of casualties or damage were not officially released, local news outlets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported on civilian panic and temporary disruptions.

France, one of India's closest strategic partners in Europe, has maintained support for India on counter-terrorism platforms and played a key role in India’s arms modernisation through defense exports.