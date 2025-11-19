School building built in Nepal's Pyuthan with Indian assistance inaugurated

Kathmandu, Nov 19 (PTI) The school and hostel buildings, built with Indian assistance in the Airawati Rural Municipality area of Nepal’s Pyuthan district, were inaugurated on Wednesday.

Gitanjali Brandon, counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, and Nabil Bikram Shah, chairman of Airawati Rural Municipality, jointly inaugurated the buildings of Dang-Bang Secondary School.

The government of India grant was utilised for the construction of the school and hostel buildings and other allied facilities, according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy. The secondary school is one of the leading government schools in the rural area of Pyuthan. It provides education from class ECD (playgroup) to 10th standard for 234 students, out of which 60 per cent are girls.

The infrastructure created under this project would help provide better education to the students of Dang Bang Secondary School in Pyuthan. PTI SBP RD RD