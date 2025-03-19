School building built with Indian financial assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu, Mar 19 (PTI) A school building built with the Indian financial assistance of Nepalese Rs 30 million was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The grant under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ was utilised for the construction of the building and other facilities at Janakalyan Secondary School in Makwanpur district, the Indian Embassy here said.

Lalit Bahadur Ghalan, Chief District Coordination Committee, Makawanpur and Basist Nanda, first secretary, Indian Embassy, inaugurated the school building.

The school was established in 1968. It was upgraded to a higher secondary school in 1985. The school has around 850 students, 54 per cent of whom are girls. PTI SBP ZH ZH